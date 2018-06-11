Final meeting to discuss University Avenue corridor study held tonight Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. BrokenSphere / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0 [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

​Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), in conjunction with the Acadiana Planning Commission (APC), will hold the last gathering of the series of public meetings as a part of the University Avenue corridor study.

The purpose of this final meeting is to present proposed design options and corridor features on the revitalization initiative focused on the University Avenue corridor. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 12 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, located at 512 N. University Avenue.

The meeting provides an opportunity for stakeholders to hear the plan of implementation for the University Avenue revitalization. Representatives from APC, LCG, and CSRS will be on hand to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project. The meeting is open to the public and all interested parties are encouraged to attend.

The purpose of the University Avenue corridor study is to identify opportunities to improve the transportation efficiency and mobility options of the corridor, as well as enhance its potential for economic revitalization.

University Avenue, also known as Louisiana Highway 182, is an important roadway that stretches from Carencro to the north to the Lafayette Regional Airport at its southern end. The corridor connects I-10, the historic Four Corners area, City Hall, the Police Headquarters, Downtown, the University of Louisiana and the Vermilion River.

For more information about the University Avenue Corridor Study visit their website or PlanAcadiana.org.