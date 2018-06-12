Father and daughter arrested for bank fraud in Jeff Davis Parish

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sarah Gartman (Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

KINDER, La. (KLFY) Two suspects have been arrested on bank fraud charges after an investigation that began in April.

According the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office Sarah Marie Gartman, 18, and her father Joseph Phillip Gartman, 39, were involved in a scheme involving an altered check that was deposited and transferred into multiple accounts from a cellular device.

In April , 2018 a check written by the alleged victim in the amount of $300 was deposited electronically in the suspect's bank account on April 10. The suspect altered the check and deposited it into a different account on April 14 at a different bank.

The check was altered again and deposited in a third account, authorities said.

Sarah Marie Gartman was arrested Monday and charged with attempted theft, attempted transmission of monetary funds, attempted bank fraud, theft, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud and monetary instrument abuse and is being held on $5000 bond.

Joseph Phillip Gartman was also arrested Monday and charged with theft and bank fraud and is held on a $5000 bond.