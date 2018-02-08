Family searching for answers in murder of Marlon Brown Sr.

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) - Police continue their investigation into a deadly shooting that occurred right after midnight on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 700 block of Hawthorne Lane.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Marlon Brown Sr., and now his family is speaking out, hoping the public can help police find his killer.

"They took my baby away from me, and I miss him so much," said Debra Brown, the mother of the victim.

She held back tears while talking about her deceased son.

"I know we can't question God, but why take my child away from me? Now he's not going to be able to see his child graduate, he's not going to be here to see his child get his Super Bowl ring. And this hurts, it really hurts," said Brown.

The family describes Brown as a giving family man, who leaves behind a wife, a 17-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter..

"This touched everybody, this was unexpected. This is a man. He was a family man. This wasn't a person that was 'thugging' in the streets, he's not the type of person who's name was out there for bad, he represented what was right," said Brown's cousin, Timothy Moore.

A little up the street on Hawthorne Lane is where Evelyn Jones lives.

"We were laying down sleeping, then all of a sudden we heard, 'bam bam bam bam' and the bullet hole went through the window right here.

And we had to dive under the bed and it landed right here, and this is my son's room," said Jones.

She says that while her family was startled, Jones knows it could've been much worse.

Meanwhile Brown's family is begging for his killer, to turn themselves in.

"Whoever you are, you've got no good heart. But you did what you did and took a child out in front of his mama's house, and you know that was wrong," said Mark Moore, a victim's family member.

If you have any information that can help investigators solve this case, you're urged to call the Abbeville Police Department at 337.893.2511.