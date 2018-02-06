False alarm, Acadiana. There's no local tsunami alert.

Posted: Feb 06, 2018 12:09 PM CST

Updated: Feb 06, 2018 12:15 PM CST

(Associated Press)- You may have notice an unusual weather warning this morning.

A private forecasting company is blaming the National Weather Service for a false tsunami alert sent to users' mobile phones Tuesday morning.
    
AccuWeather says the weather service "miscoded" a test message as a real warning. Users of the popular AccuWeather app then got a false tsunami alert. The message was sent to users throughout the East Coast, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.
    
The State College, Pennsylvania-based company says the weather service has a responsibility to "properly and consistently code the messages, for only they know if the message is correct or not."
    
The weather service has said it's looking into why the test message was transmitted as a real alert. Weather service officials didn't immediately respond to AccuWeather's assertions.
   

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Loca News

Video Center