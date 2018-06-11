Extras sought for Christmas film being shot in Lafayette

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Work crew installs Downtown Lafayette Sign on Jefferson Street. August 24, 2016. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/THE ADVERTISER)

Want to see how a winter wonderland is created in the middle of the Louisiana summer? A locally filmed and produced Christmas movie is seeking volunteer extras for several scenes shooting in the Lafayette area.

The crew will be filming a massive Christmas Festival with holiday booths, live cajun music, and even a gumbo cook off!

If you are interested please use the link below to sign up.

You will be required to sign a photo release.

Once signed up you will receive an email within 24 hours confirming your place. We are only taking 30 people a day so please sign up quick!

This is a family movie and we encourage volunteer extras of all ages! Men, Women, Children. Everyone is invited to come join in the festivities! We will have raffles and entertainment between takes AND lunch will be provided!

Shoot dates are June 14, 18, 19 and 20

Location: Acadian Village

Address: 200 Greenleaf Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506

Time: Up to 6 hours

This film is a love letter to Lafayette, it’s culture and it’s people, as well as a heartfelt carol to the true spirit of Christmas.



