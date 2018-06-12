Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Squash and Shrimp Bisque in the Passe Partout kitchen Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Squash and Shrimp Bisque.

Here's the full recipe for this delicious dish:

1 cup butter

1 cup onions, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

1 Tablespoon garlic, minced

1 cup flour

2 1/2 quarts shellfish stock

1 cup tomatoes, peeled, seeded and diced

1 1/2 cups yellow squash, 1/2” dice

1 1/2 cup zucchini, 1/2” dice

1 Tablespoon thyme, fresh (1 1/2 teaspoon if dried)

1 bay leaf

1 Tablespoon Creole Seasoning

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 pounds shrimp, peeled & deveined

1/4 cup Italian Parsley, chopped

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

Melt the butter in a large stockpot over medium high heat. Add the onions and cook for 2 minutes. Add the celery and bell peppers and cook for 2 more minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook for one minute more. Stir in the flour while stirring to make a white roux. Cook for 2 minutes. Slowly add in the shellfish stock while whisking. Add the tomatoes, squash, zucchini, thyme, Bay leaf, Creole Seasoning, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Add the cream and the shrimp and simmer for 5 minutes longer. Taste for seasoning. Garnish with Parsley and Green Onions when serving.



Serves 12.