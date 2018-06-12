Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Squash and Shrimp Bisque in the Passe Partout kitchen
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Squash and Shrimp Bisque.
Here's the full recipe for this delicious dish:
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup onions, chopped
- 1/2 cup celery, chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1 Tablespoon garlic, minced
- 1 cup flour
- 2 1/2 quarts shellfish stock
- 1 cup tomatoes, peeled, seeded and diced
- 1 1/2 cups yellow squash, 1/2” dice
- 1 1/2 cup zucchini, 1/2” dice
- 1 Tablespoon thyme, fresh (1 1/2 teaspoon if dried)
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 Tablespoon Creole Seasoning
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 2 pounds shrimp, peeled & deveined
- 1/4 cup Italian Parsley, chopped
- 1/2 cup green onions, sliced
Melt the butter in a large stockpot over medium high heat. Add the onions and cook for 2 minutes. Add the celery and bell peppers and cook for 2 more minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook for one minute more. Stir in the flour while stirring to make a white roux. Cook for 2 minutes. Slowly add in the shellfish stock while whisking. Add the tomatoes, squash, zucchini, thyme, Bay leaf, Creole Seasoning, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Add the cream and the shrimp and simmer for 5 minutes longer. Taste for seasoning. Garnish with Parsley and Green Onions when serving.
Serves 12.