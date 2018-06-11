"We're hiring": Beware of online scams Video

An employment scam is hitting Acadiana.

The Better Business Bureau is warning job seekers to beware of scam job postings, fake recruiter e-mails, and work-at-home schemes.

With summer here and many people looking for employment opportunities, you must also be aware of fake jobs.

These employment scammers often use real company names and appear to be a start to a great, new career.

In reality, you may be giving your personal information to these scammers.

Jenn Love, Better Business Bureau of Acadiana Business Administration Manager, says, "They'll either send you an email from a fake recruiter or they'll have a fake job posting up. And so their whole objective is to have you apply for the job you don't even interview usually they'll give you the job immediately and then ask for your personal information and banking information to run background checks or credit checks that's what they're claiming."

These scammers may even charge you for training up front.

Love adds, "Sometimes these scammers are actually asking you to pay for training up front and so they'll send you a check for it and the check will be over the amount of the training. So they'll actually ask you to wire the difference back to them. So you'll wire the money and try to cash the check and the check won't clear."

Most official companies will ask for a legitimate interview before offering you the job.

"Recruiters are reaching out with these different job opportunities and they're not asking for an interview they're actually saying hey we have a job.. you can have it and so it's an on the spot job hire. Those are not legitimate. Most companies are going to ask for an interview," Love adds.

If a potential job email looks sketchy, it's most likely a scam.

Love says, "If they look sketchy or too good to be true.. it's a scam."

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips to help you avoid these employment scams:

Some positions are likely to be scams.

Be suspicious of different procedures.

Government agencies post all jobs publicly.

Get all details and contracts in writing.

The Better Business Bureau also adds that most of these fake recruiter scammers are offering the jobs immediately without the interview, so be cautious.