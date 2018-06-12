Duson woman charged with assisting scammers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- Officers of the Scott Police Department worked in conjunction with Deputies of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Montgomery, Texas, regarding a Texas resident being a victim of a scam originating from Nigeria. The victim sent money to a potential employer for start-up costs, and the money was re-routed to Nigeria.

Joan Breaux, 60, of Duson, admitted to investigators that she assisted the scammer by collecting the money sent by the victim through through Western Union.

Breaux then allegedly sent the money to Nigeria by Money Gram, as instructed by the scammer. Breaux then kept a percentage of the money for her services. Although only one victim has been identified, Breaux told authorities that she assisted scammer action nearly a dozen times; therefore more potential victims have yet to be identified.

Breaux has been charged with one count of felony theft and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.