Disabled man not able to enroll in GED program due to non-handicap building

OPELOUSAS, La. - A disabled man in Sunset is trying to get his GED but he isn't able to enroll because the building where classes are taught is not handicap accessible.

Edmond Malveuax was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was 10 years old but says he has suffered with it since birth.

"Since I was younger, I always had a dream of like achieving a diploma," says Edmond Malveaux.

Malveaux attends VITA (Volunteer Instructors Teaching Adults) in Lafayette but has been trying to transition to the Opelousas campus for his convenience.

The reason for the denial to be enrolled is because Edmond would have to be physically carried up the stairs consistently to attend classes and he can't do that.

"It is depressing, making me kind of feel like then I could lose hope," says Malveaux.

Jessica Burris is the Executive Director for VITA.

She says they are planning on accommodating Edmond and others like him.

"We have over 65 volunteer instructors working with our program. We're looking for one now that can work with him extensively and individually in a location that works better for him," says Burris.

But Edmond says a classroom environment is what he needs.

"Somebody can say it but I have to actually be there to understand it," says Malveaux.

In terms of making the building handicap accessible, Burris says VITA just rents the space.

She says that is a question for SLCC, the owner of the building.

The school has not responded to our requests about changing the building to this point but says a response is coming.

Through it all, all Edmond wants is to complete a dream and serve as a model for others like him.

"Being a voice to help encourage them that yes anything and all things are possible," says Malveaux.