Director of LUS Fiber and LUS has announced his retirement

A high-ranking employee of the Lafayette Consolidated Government says he will be retiring.

Director of LUS Fiber and the Lafayette Utilities System, Terry Huval made the announcement on Tuesday, April 10.

Under Terry Huval's leadership, LUS has been at the forefront of innovation and change. However, it's LUS Fiber that many call Huval's true legacy.

Under Huval's leadership, the company is one of the largest municipally-owned fiber companies in the nation. Alone, LUS Fiber is a $40 million business.



"It's been a huge success but a lot of blood sweat and tears into it,” explains Huval. Huval says now is a good time for him to retire as both businesses are strong and he has confidence in those who will be left to continue the work.

Plus, he wanted to leave in a way that gives the mayor-president time to prepare for and implement the transition.

"It's not my business, its the city's business. I have the responsibility of being sure that we transition it the best way we can and so it can be successful," adds Huval.

Huval says the departure will not be easy. His work has come to be part of his life but now it's time to move on. He says maybe he'll do some traveling and definitely spending more time with his family. "I can walk away feeling like number one that together we made a difference for our community; and number two that the community is still going to be very well served by the people who are here."

LCG confirms that Huval will remain at the helm of LUS and LUS Fiber until the sometime around October 31.

