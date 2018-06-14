Dine and Dash: Couple runs out on $100 tab at Pizza Village Video

Police are investigating a dine-and-dash incident Wednesday in Lafayette after a restaurant posted still video images of a couple it says spent over $100 on food and drink before skipping out on the tab.

Cody Broussard is the general manager at Pizza Village restaurant on Kaliste Saloom Road.

"They ordered their food and drinks, and chatted with each other. There was nothing suspicious whatsoever," Broussard said.

He said the couple then dined at the restaurant and afterwards the woman got up from her table and left.

"Our newly upgraded video cameras showed that they parked in the Walk's On's parking lot and then walked over to Pizza Village." Broussard said.

"When she left she walked back to the car, got in and then drove around the Costco Shopping Center parking lot for a few minutes before coming back to our parking lot." Broussard said.

The man with her was not outside the first time she stopped, so she drove back to the shopping center, stopped for a few minutes in the Taco Bell parking lot then came back again, Broussard said.

"He then ran out of the restaurant, jumped into the car and they sped off."

The restaurant posted images of the pair on Facebook Wednesday before reporting the matter to police.

"Facebook is a wonderful thing." Broussard said. We have gotten so many phone calls from individuals who recognized this couple and have given us their names. Other restaurant owners have also reached out to us to say those same two people have skipped out on tabs at their places of business."

Broussard said when things like this happen, owners are forced to pass the cost on to paying customers and that's not fair.

"Pizza Village owners are willing to pay a nice reward for any further information that leads to their arrest." Broussard said.

"As a locally owned business, we have got to look out for each other. This couple is very good at what they are doing and then eluding police. They need to be brought to justice and this needs to end now."

Broussard is asking anyone with information to contact Lafayette Police, or send Pizza Village a private message on Facebook or you can even call the restaurant at 337-706-8644 if you prefer to talk.

Lafayette Police ask other restaurant owners who have been victimized by the couple to call and give information about the incident.