Data sheet could assist rescuers during natural disasters

An Acadiana woman has created a special hurricane chart.

It's designed to let law enforcement know how many people and pets may be inside a home in the event of an evacuation during hurricane season.

Carol Edwards, IT operations manager at UL Lafayette, says, "When first responders go to homes and look for people, they don't know if there's somebody in there or not and this way you can let people know.. let them know that there's somebody there or they've evacuated and so they're aware of what's the situation in that house."

Edwards created this chart to help residents in the event of an evacuation during hurricane season.

"They know whether or not they need to go into the house to see if there's somebody, a pet, or a person left behind or they know that they've evacuated and then this can also let anybody know and they could.. they don't have to go in if they don't need to," adds Edwards.

Craig Stansbury, Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, says any information provided to first responders helps.

"Any information that can be provided to the first responders is a good thing. So the more we have about residents or the situation at that residence can only help the law enforcement agencies that are going to check on people," says Stansbury.

Stansbury says having this data sheet is a sign of good preparation.

"They are preparing ahead of time. Just someone putting this sheet together tells me that they're thinking ahead, they're thinking about the what if situation and would like to prepare in case they had to evacuate," Stansbury explains.

Edwards feels the chart makes it easier for many people to have necessary information in the case of an evacuation.

"If you fill out the form it just makes it easier for everybody. Family, friends, first responders to know if you're okay if you've left or if you've not left," adds Edwards.

You can download a copy of the date sheet here.