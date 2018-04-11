Cyclist killed on Highway 82 in Pecan Island

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved (MGN)

A Lafayette woman was killed while riding a bicycle in Pecan Island.

The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Michelle Hebert.

State police say Hebert was riding about 4 feet from the white line, when she was hit by a GMC Acadia, driven by a Kaplan woman.

Hebert was thrown from the bicycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Authorities say impairment is not suspected.



The driver was cited for limitations on passing a bicycle.

