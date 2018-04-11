Cyclist killed on Highway 82 in Pecan Island

By: KLFY Newsroom

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 03:06 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2018 09:14 PM CDT

A Lafayette woman was killed while riding a bicycle in Pecan Island.

The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Michelle Hebert.

State police say Hebert was riding about 4 feet from the white line, when she was hit by a GMC Acadia, driven by a Kaplan woman.

Hebert was thrown from the bicycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Authorities say impairment is not suspected. 
    
The driver was cited for limitations on passing a bicycle.  
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center