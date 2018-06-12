Crowley man charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Police have arrested 29-year-old Traylon Lewis fir one counted of attempted second degree murder for shooting and wounding two victims inside a vehicle on Saturday.

On June 9, 2018, Officers with the Crowley Police Department responded to the 200 block of Westwood in reference to a Cadillac Escalade sustaining multiple gun shots and two wounded occupants.

Witnesses said there were four occupants inside the vehicle when a suspect opened fire.