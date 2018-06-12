Crowley man charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder
CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Police have arrested 29-year-old Traylon Lewis fir one counted of attempted second degree murder for shooting and wounding two victims inside a vehicle on Saturday.
On June 9, 2018, Officers with the Crowley Police Department responded to the 200 block of Westwood in reference to a Cadillac Escalade sustaining multiple gun shots and two wounded occupants.
Witnesses said there were four occupants inside the vehicle when a suspect opened fire.
After the Criminal Investigation Division had completed the initial investigation, the patrol division was able to locate and arrest Lewis within an hour of receiving the signed warrant.
Lewis was charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder and is currently at the Acadia Parish Jail under a $200,000 bond.
