Crews on scene of boat fire in St. Mary Parish

Posted: Jun 09, 2018 03:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2018 03:40 PM CDT

Crews with the Amelia Volunteer Rescue organization responded to a boat fire Saturday afternoon. 

The incident happened in the area of 2916 Lake Palourde Rd. 

There are no known injuries at this time. 

Morgan City Fire Department, Berwick Volunteer, Bayou Vista and Patterson Fire departments assisted in extinguishing the blaze.

Developing story, more to follow. 

