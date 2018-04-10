Crash investigation in Duson

By: KLFY Newsroom

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 06:52 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 09, 2018 09:19 PM CDT

DUSON, La. (KLFY) - Duson Police are investigating a crash at the 600 block of Richfield Street by Fourth Street that involved a minivan and a motorcycle.

According to Chief Jip Judice, the minivan driven by Antoinette Maclusa tried to make a left turn to Fourth Street.

Maclusa's minivan into the path of the motorcycle caused a head-on collision.

The two people on the motorcycle, Lucas Daigle, and Calynn Gwin, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Judice says that they were taken to a hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

Maclusa was tended to at the scene by medics and then cited for failure to yield while making a left turn. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

