Crash investigation in Duson

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Credit, Duson Police Department

DUSON, La. (KLFY) - Duson Police are investigating a crash at the 600 block of Richfield Street by Fourth Street that involved a minivan and a motorcycle.

According to Chief Jip Judice, the minivan driven by Antoinette Maclusa tried to make a left turn to Fourth Street.

Maclusa's minivan into the path of the motorcycle caused a head-on collision.

The two people on the motorcycle, Lucas Daigle, and Calynn Gwin, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Judice says that they were taken to a hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

Maclusa was tended to at the scene by medics and then cited for failure to yield while making a left turn.