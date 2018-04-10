Crash investigation in Duson
DUSON, La. (KLFY) - Duson Police are investigating a crash at the 600 block of Richfield Street by Fourth Street that involved a minivan and a motorcycle.
According to Chief Jip Judice, the minivan driven by Antoinette Maclusa tried to make a left turn to Fourth Street.
Maclusa's minivan into the path of the motorcycle caused a head-on collision.
The two people on the motorcycle, Lucas Daigle, and Calynn Gwin, were thrown from the motorcycle.
Judice says that they were taken to a hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.
Maclusa was tended to at the scene by medics and then cited for failure to yield while making a left turn.