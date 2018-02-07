City of Carencro awarded $5.5 Million for City Water Improvements
CARENCRO, LA. (KLFY) - - The City of Carencro has been awarded a $5.5 million loan by the Louisiana Department of Health's Office of Public Health.
The low-interest loan will help improve the city's water system.
In addition to the loan, Carencro also received a grant from the Drinking Water Capitalization Grant that pays for the first $500,000 of the loan.
Officials say the loan will fund the construction of two new water wells and a new water treatment plant in order to meet the demands of the city's current population.
LDH officials and the City of Carencro closed the loan on January 23, 2018.
