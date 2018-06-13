Change is coming to University Avenue

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - A plan to revitalize University Avenue corridor is underway.

A final public meeting was held this Tuesday to discuss some ideas.

The University corridor stretches from Carencro to the Evangline Thruway, near Lafayette Regional Airport. The corridor includes Lafayette Police headquarters, downtown, UL Lafayette, and the Vermilion River.

"[University Avenue] is one of the highly traveled gateways into the city off of the interstate, and so I felt like we needed to put our best foot forward," says Lafayette Mayor-President, Joel Robideaux.

Lafayette Consolidated Government partnered with the Acadiana Planning Commission for the project.

The plan, explains Robideaux, "Get sidewalks, beautify it, and just make it a place where businesses would want to locate, create the jobs associated with that and just turn it into something we can all be proud of."

Both LCG and APC representatives say they're glad to see so much support from the community, and residents say they're thankful that change is on the horizon.

Lafayette resident, Wendell Levy says, "It's good to see new projects coming to the north side of Lafayette. I think for a long time this area has been forgotten."

