Car flipped in I-49 crash, traffic detoured at Sunset/Grand Coteau exit

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 11:10 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2018 11:44 AM CDT

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY)- Grand Coteau police are investigating a two vehicle crash on the Exit 11 overpass on Interstate 49 this morning.

One vehicle has flipped in the southbound lane. Not fatalities have been reported, the department said.

Officers are at the scene diverting traffic to the service road.

