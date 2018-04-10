Car flipped in I-49 crash, traffic detoured at Sunset/Grand Coteau exit

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Grand Coteau Police Department)

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY)- Grand Coteau police are investigating a two vehicle crash on the Exit 11 overpass on Interstate 49 this morning.

One vehicle has flipped in the southbound lane. Not fatalities have been reported, the department said.

Officers are at the scene diverting traffic to the service road.