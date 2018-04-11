Broussard triple home fire ruled arson

By: Rebeca Marroquin

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 07:12 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2018 07:12 PM CDT

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) - Saturday's triple home fire in Broussard has been ruled as arson.

The fire started at a home on Loul St. and spread to the two houses next to it.

Broussard Fire Chief Bryan Champagne says they believe someone must have lit a fire at a home that had previously burned two months ago and was vacant at the time.

"You know there was no electricity or gas or any utilities hooked up to that house, so we can rule all that out. So you know the only possible thing that could be is someone went in there and actually lit a fire," he says.

Lafayette Fire Department's arson division is currently investigating the matter along with the Broussard Fire Department.

If you have any information you're encouraged to call either fire department.
 

