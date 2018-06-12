Boil advisory for the town of Arnaudville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The entire town of Arnaudville is under a boil advisory.

Electrical voltage box went out and caused the pressure to drop, officials said.

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption, such as for drinking, cooking or making ice.

After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.

Pets are not excluded from the advisory and should be given safe drinking water.