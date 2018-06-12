Local

Boil advisory for the town of Arnaudville

Posted: Jun 12, 2018 10:05 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2018 11:52 AM CDT

The entire town of Arnaudville is under a boil advisory.

Electrical voltage box went out and caused the pressure to drop, officials said.

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption, such as for drinking, cooking or making ice.

After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.

Pets are not excluded from the advisory and should be given safe drinking water.  

 

