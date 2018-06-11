Local

Body found wrapped In blanket along levee in St. Landry Parish

Posted: Jun 10, 2018 04:39 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2018 08:51 AM CDT

St. Landry Parish homicide investigators say a woman's body was found wrapped in a blanket along the levee.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, deputies were assisting the victim of an ATV crash Saturday about 3.5 miles south of the levee landing, when they noticed a blood soaked blanket near the edge of the waters. 

He said when detectives unwrapped the blanket, they discovered the decomposed body of a female. 

The victim's identity and cause of death has not been released.  

Guidroz did say the victim was reported as a missing person from St. Martin Parish. 

 

 

