Body found wrapped In blanket along levee in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish homicide investigators say a woman's body was found wrapped in a blanket along the levee.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, deputies were assisting the victim of an ATV crash Saturday about 3.5 miles south of the levee landing, when they noticed a blood soaked blanket near the edge of the waters.

He said when detectives unwrapped the blanket, they discovered the decomposed body of a female.

The victim's identity and cause of death has not been released.

Guidroz did say the victim was reported as a missing person from St. Martin Parish.