Body found floating in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a body found Thursday afternoon in Bayou D’Inde.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the man as Gregory P. Cass, 50, Sulphur.

The initial investigation does not indicate any signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected at this time; however, the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office will determine cause of death.

CPSO Detective Jerod Abshire is the lead investigator on this case.