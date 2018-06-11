Authorities identify body found near levee in St. Landry Parish Video

New details were released Monday regarding a body found, over the weekend, in St. Landry Parish.

The State Fire Marshals Office confirmed with News Ten that Simone Robin is the victim of a homicide.

Her body was found wrapped in a blanket Saturday night about 3.5 miles south of the Levee Landing in St. Landry Parish.

We have now learned her death is part of an arson investigation led by the State Fire Marshals Office.

The State Fire Marshals Office tells us that it was Simone Robins' body that was found by the levee late Saturday.

This on the same day they arrested 25 year old Brandon Boutte for setting her mobile home on fire.

State Fire Marshal authorities say they discovered several points of origin throughout the structure along with a large, plastic gas can in a bedroom closet which led investigators to classify the fire as incendiary. The home was located in the 1100 block of Bayou Mercier Road in St. Martinville.

During an investigation, they say, Boutte admitted to setting the structure on fire.

He is currently behind bars in the St. Martin Parish jail on 1 count of simple arson

Robin's cause of death has not been released.