Attorney General Jeff Landry offers tips to stay safe while celebrating Mardi Gras

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) - As thousands of revelers converge across Louisiana to celebrate Carnival, Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging citizens to be vigilant because large crowds can bring safety concerns.

“Mardi Gras parades, parties, and balls are in full swing, but it is always important to remember to be safe and use good judgment while passing a good time,” said General Landry.

Attorney General Jeff Landry outlines the following tips to help keep people safe:

Do not carry large sums of cash and keep your purses and/or wallets on you at all times.

Never attend parades alone, always be with a group.

Make sure the place you are watching a parade is well-lit for night parades.

Lock your vehicle and do not leave valuables in plain sight.

Remind children of basic safety rules such as checking with guardians before going anywhere, traveling with someone else, and yelling “no” if a stranger tries to touch or harm them.

Encourage children to find a police officer or security guard if they get lost or separated. Parents and guardians should have a current, good quality photo and descriptive information for each child on them in case of separation.

Establish a designated, post-parade meeting place for family and friends in the event of becoming separated.

Have children memorize guardian’s cell phone number and be sure your phone is fully charged.

Obey traffic laws and do not park in front of driveways or fire hydrants.

Do not follow floats or enter restricted areas.

Do not throw or allow children to throw any objects in the direction of floats, bands, or parade participants.

For more information on these or other consumer-related tips, contact General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.