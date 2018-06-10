Arrest made in car crash last month in Acadia Parish

State Police have arrested 21 year old Johnathan Patin of Morse in connection with a car crash last month that claimed the life of 32-year-old Kriss Stoute, also from Morse.

Six people were inside of the vehicle that Patin was operating, according to police.

Patin was driving south on LA 92, when his truck drove off the road and struck a culvert, police said.

During the initial investigation, state police believed Patin was impaired at the time of the crash and that he may have been speeding so a toxicology sample was obtained.

On Saturday, Patin was arrested on two counts of vehicular negligent homicide, two counts of first-degree negligent injuring, reckless operation, no seatbelt, and no insurance.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.