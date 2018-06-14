Arnaudville man arrested for burning family home

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has arrested an Arnaudville man after he set the home he was living in on fire.

James Penland, 28, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Thursday, June 14, on one count of simple arson.

Deputies with the fire marshal's office were called by the Arnaudville Fire Department on the evening of Wednesday, June 13, to assist in determining the origin and cause of a house fire in the 200 block Alex Richard Road in Arnaudville.

Investigators learned Penland, who lived in the home, made a comment earlier in the day to his mother, who owned the home, that he was going to burn the house down.

Around 7 p.m., a neighbor saw the house on fire with Penland sitting on top of a bird cage in the back yard. The neighbor told investigators when she confronted Penland about the fire, he admitted to setting it.

Investigators identified the area of origin as the corner of a bedroom and determined the fire was incendiary.

In an interview with investigators, Penland confessed to starting the fire and then retreating to the bird cage to watch as it burned.

Penland was then placed under arrest.