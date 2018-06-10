Armed man involved in confrontation at Crowley park

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says an armed man caused a scare during a confrontation at a park Friday night.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Holly Street Friday afternoon, Broussard said.

According to initial statements, which Broussard said were conflicting, a male began yelling and cursing at a baseball team and the parents who were practicing at the park.

Broussard said one of the parents then allegedly went into the subject’s yard to speak with him when things accelerated.

After further investigation and viewing of the video from the homeowner, Broussard says that 40 year old Benjamin Bertrand of Crowley was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm in accordance with Louisiana State Law.