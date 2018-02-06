Anchor Darla Montgomery leads Krewe of Rio parade as co-Grand Marshal
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette's first big parade of the Mardi Gras season rolled out this Saturday evening.
Krewe of Rio members say they've spent all year preparing for this night.
"We've been preparing for the parade for a year. Like when we finish the parade tonight, we'll start preparing for next year," says Kim Trahan, Krewe of Rio's Queen Isabel XIII.
They also tell us that it takes a lot to make it all possible.
"The amount of background work on this is just phenomenal-- What it takes to put this thing on," adds Vernon Moret, Krewe of Rio's King Dom Pedro XIII.
The Krewe is delighted with the honor and keeps its promise by delivering quite a show.
KLFY Anchor Darla Montgomery led the Krewe of Rio parade this year with the special honor as co-Grand Marshal.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- A look inside the DMZ between North and South Korea
- Family searching for answers in murder of Marlon Brown Sr.
- Principal shares how school is coping with loss of 2 students
- LCG: LaJaunie Road Bridge near Janel Drive between E. Glodia Switch Rd closed
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Loca News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.