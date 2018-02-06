Anchor Darla Montgomery leads Krewe of Rio parade as co-Grand Marshal

By: Rebeca Marroquin

Posted: Feb 03, 2018 10:34 PM CST

Updated: Feb 06, 2018 03:37 PM CST

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette's first big parade of the Mardi Gras season rolled out this Saturday evening.

Krewe of Rio members say they've spent all year preparing for this night.

"We've been preparing for the parade for a year. Like when we finish the parade tonight, we'll start preparing for next year," says Kim Trahan, Krewe of Rio's Queen Isabel XIII.

They also tell us that it takes a lot to make it all possible.

"The amount of background work on this is just phenomenal-- What it takes to put this thing on," adds Vernon Moret, Krewe of Rio's King Dom Pedro XIII.

The Krewe is delighted with the honor and keeps its promise by delivering quite a show.

KLFY Anchor Darla Montgomery led the Krewe of Rio parade this year with the special honor as co-Grand Marshal. 

 

