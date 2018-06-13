Albertson Parkway interchange nearly completed Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – The DOTD said the Albertson Parkway interchange on U.S. Highway 90 is more than two-thirds of the way done.

DOTD District Administrator Bill Oliver said the $57 million project is one of the pieces in the massive I-49 South project.

“The main line will be continuous traffic,” Oliver explained. “There won't be any signals. No stops. No delays so traffic's going to move very well through there. It will be a lot safer.”

The DOTD is building a tight diamond interchange with off ramps and frontage roads.

Crews are continuing to work on the bridge that will carry Highway 90 over Albertson Parkway.

As it stands now, Albertson Parkway traffic can't cross under the bridge to get to St. Nazaire Road. That will change when the project is done.

"Albertson Parkway will be under a bridge,” Oliver said. “It will be continuous through there. You'll have left turn movements. You'll have all full movements underneath with signals on both sides of the frontage roads so you'll have a very functioning interchange.”

The interchange has been under construction since late 2014. The overpass will be six lanes.

Oliver said traffic will be moved onto the bridge by August.

Oliver said the bridge was designed anticipating future capacity over the next 50 years.

The interchange will be similar to the one recently completed on Highway 90 at LA-318 in St. Mary Parish.

But Oliver said the Albertson project was more complicated because of all the development at Albertson Parkway.

After the bridge opens to traffic some clean-up work will remain. Oliver said the project should be completed sometime this fall.

The next big project along Highway 90 will be a new interchange at Ambassador Caffery Parkway.