LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Acadiana Food Hub is the only one of its kind in Louisiana. Zack McMath is the brainchild behind it. He comes from a family of food distributors and says this non-profit serves different purposes.

"It helps farmers in business using Waitr to deliver a virtual grocery store," McMath said.

The average age of farmers in Acadiana is 59 years old. Many of these farmers run into some barriers when trying to make a profit on their produce. That's where the Acadiana Food Hub makes a difference.

"The farmer gets a premium price, the consumer gets an affordable price," said McMath."These two kitchens have not been done before."

There is also a warehouse which is used to store products until it is time to load them on the trucks and ship them out. This is done in an effort to give local entrepreneurs everything they need to be successful.

"It's a step-by-step production to make and market your product," McMath said.

Learn more at acadianafoodhub.com.