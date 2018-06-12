Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office recover $250,000 in stolen vehicles

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Charles Prather (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Deputies have recovered nearly $250,000 in stolen vehicles and other equipment in the 6000 block of Sidney Richard Road just west of Crowley.

The search warrant was executed on Monday.

Investigators searching for stolen parts from an investigation found 10 stolen vehicles and trailers as well as a stolen tractor and motorcycle. An additional search warrant was applied for a home in the 200 block of Stewartville Road which yielded three stolen vehicles at that location.

In total, seven vehicles, four cargo/utility trailers, one John Deere tractor and a one Harley Davidson motorcycle was recovered. Most of these items have been reported stolen outside of Acadia Parish, the sheriff's office said.

Arrested was Charles Prather, Jr., 57, of Crowley. Prather was booked for 13 counts of possession of stolen property. His bond has been set at $165,000.