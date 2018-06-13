Acadia Parish Crimestoppers asking for public's assistance in burglary investigation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- This week, deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a residential burglary which occurred in the 200 block of Trails South Road in southern Acadia Parish.

On June 9, deputies were called after a resident returned home and found her residence burglarized. Suspects used force entry through a window, detectives said.

Once inside, the suspects went directly to a location within the home where a safe was kept, passing up other valuables within the residence.

The suspects only stole the safe, which contain assorted paperwork and currency. Obviously the suspects knew the victim was not home and where to find the safe, the department said.

If you have any information regarding this crime you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.