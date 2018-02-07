Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo Credit: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo Credit: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- According to Abbeville Police Chief Tony Hardy, Marlon Brown, 37, was shot in the 700 block of Hawthorne Street just after midnight this morning.

Detectives are searching for a black Nissan Altima. Hardy said narcotics are believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Abbeville Police Department, (337) 893-2511.