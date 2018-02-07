Abbeville police are investigating early morning murder

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 10:54 AM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 04:00 PM CST

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- According to Abbeville Police Chief Tony Hardy, Marlon Brown, 37, was shot in the 700 block of Hawthorne Street just after midnight this morning.

Detectives are searching for a black Nissan Altima. Hardy said narcotics are believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Abbeville Police Department, (337) 893-2511.

 

Continue Reading

KLFY Newsroom


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Loca News

Video Center