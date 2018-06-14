Abbeville man arrested after stealing meat, setting house on fire
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested an Abbeville man for breaking into a home, stealing meat, then setting a fire in the residence.
David Dyson Jr., 60, was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on Wednesday, June 13, for one count of simple burglary and one count of simple arson.
Earlier in the day, the OSFM opened an investigation into a suspicious structure fire in the 1400 block of South Louisiana Street in Abbeville.
Surveillance video in the area showed a man with a distinguished limp entering the home. The video shows the same man, ten minutes later, leaving with a white bag in his hand. A glow could be seen in a window as the man is exiting, authorities said.
The suspect was identified as Dyson and was brought in for questioning. During an interview with investigators, Dyson admitted to entering the property without permission and taking meat out of a freezer.
Dyson was then placed under arrest.
