Abbeville council members react to latest crime in the city

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) - Some Abbeville city leaders say the city's latest murder is evidence they need to be tougher on crime.

As News 10 first reported Wednesday, Marlon Brown Senior was murdered shortly after midnight on Wednesday, in the 700 block of Hawthorne Lane.



Just hours before that murder, the issue of crime was brought up at the city council meeting.

The 3 candidates in the Abbeville Police Chief race were at that meeting, and now some council members are hoping that whoever wins, hits the ground running.

"If we don't find a chief of police that is going to put crime at the most important part of their job, we're not going to be putting our citizens, or anybody in this city in a better position," said Francis Touchet, Council Member, District B.

He says that crime is a hot topic among the people he represents in his district.

"That (crime) is the one thing that I hear the most of from my constituents, that they are really really concerned with," said Touchet.

On Wednesday, the three candidates for Abbeville Police Chief shared their vision on crime prevention.

"It's about making sure that we have the right person in there, that is not just going to talk, but is also going to do what is right, as far as curbing crime," said Touchet.

But the numbers seem to be down. In 2016 there were 3 murders in Abbeville, in 2017 there was 1, and now in 2018, there's been 1.

"It's not necessarily hotter than anywhere else. It's something that goes on in society, and we certainly don't want to be part of that story if we can help it," said Brady Broussard Jr., Council Member, District C.

The city council provides the police chief with an over $3 million budget for the department.

Touchet says the department needs to show the money is being used directly to fight crime.

"We also make sure that our chief, looks at a very proactive measure in utilizing that money, so that when we do come back, or he or she comes back the following year, we see that there has been a difference as far as with that money," said Touchet.

Council members agree, they just want the new chief to succeed.

"We want the new chief to partner with the sheriff, partner with State Police. We want the new chief to work with all the resources in Acadiana, to fight this problem that's everywhere," said Broussard.

Current Abbeville Police Chief Tony Hardy is retiring.

On March 24, voters will decide between Ronald Gaspard, Mike Hardy and William "Bill" Spearman.

