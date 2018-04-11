18 cadets graduate from St. Martin Sheriff's Basic Training Academy

ST MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's office hosted a P.O.S.T training graduation today.

18 deputies and officers graduated from various agencies across Acadiana.

Some were also recognized for their work during the training.

Port Barre police chief Deon Boudreaux was the guest speaker.

He says it's great to see a new crop of deputies and officers enter the force.

"I'm proud of them, I've been in their shoes before. the world seems scary. but if they keep their mind sharp, they keep training, and stay on top of the times, they'll do fine," the chief says.



Boudreaux adds that as perceptions may change about law enforcement, it's important for the graduates to stick to the principles they've been taught.

