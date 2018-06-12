14-year-old honored with Hero Award for rescuing gray tabby kitten

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBANY, La. -

Jake Holland and his mother, Helen Keeley, were sitting on their porch near Hwy 43 in Albany when they heard the sound of a car passing and the cries of a kitten. It sounded to them as if a kitten or cat had been thrown from the moving vehicle. The family decided to investigate by following the sound of the cat's cries. The screams and crying led them to a nearby drainage pipe. Realizing that the young cat needed to be rescued, Jake bravely offered to crawl through the pipe, through the mud and water, to try and save the little cat. Jake crawled for several minutes in the dark until he was able to reach the kitten, safely grab it, and crawl out.

To acknowledge Jake's quick thinking and action, which led to the successful rescue of this playful kitten, the Humane Society will present Jake with one of its coveted "Community Hero Awards." The Humane Society plans to send Jake a framed certificate and a $25.00 Petco gift card to help buy supplies for the kitten.