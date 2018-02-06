LCG: LaJaunie Road Bridge near Janel Drive between E. Glodia Switch Rd closed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAFAYETTE, La.(KLFY)- LaJaunie Road Bridge near Janel Drive between E. Gloria Switch Road and Maryview Farm Road will be closed for the next 90 day, according to LCG's public works department.

Bridge repair was initially expected to take two weeks, but additional evaluation has determined that extensive repair is needed.

Appropriate detour routes have been established.