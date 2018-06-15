Child Safety Initiative signed by Lafayette Parish Sheriff

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber signed the child safety initiative adopted by the Lafayette Parish School System.

The initiative is a big step to enhance the security of students and faculty at schools throughout the parish.

Every board-operated school in the parish will be staffed with a qualified school resource officer who will be managed by the sheriff.

Sheriff Mark Garber says he's working closely with the school board to develop officer training strategies and a set of rules and regulations that all future school resource officers will follow.



