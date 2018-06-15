2 fall from derailed roller coaster in Daytona Beach, 6 taken to hospital

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Credit: Daytona Fire Rescue/wfla.com

Daytona Beach Fire Department crews were on the scene at the boardwalk in Daytona Beach, working to rescue riders from a roller coaster car that derailed, according to officials with the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Some of the riders were hanging, officials said.

Nine riders total were extricated from the roller coaster.

Six were taken to a hospital.

Two patients fell to the ground from 34 feet, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.