Under fire, Eminem rep defends Bonnaroo performance, sound effects

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- After coming under fire from fans on social media for sound effects resembling "gunshots" Saturday night at Bonnaroo, a representative for Eminem is defending the artist's performance.

Eminem's camp released a written statement about the controversial effects used in Manchester over the weekend — and apparently at his shows for years.

Contrary to inaccurate reports, Eminem does not use gunshot sound effects during his live show,” the statement read.

It went on to explain how the effect used in his Saturday night set at Bonnaroo "was a pyrotechnic concussion which creates a loud boom."

"He has used this effect — as have hundreds other artists — in his live show for over 10 years, including previous US festival dates in 2018 without complaint."

As Blasts rang out during Eminem set, critics took to Twitter

Shortly after starting his headlining set on the What Stage, three separate blasts rang out during his performance sparking debate on social media over whether such sound effects are appropriate in the context of recent mass shootings.

Dozens of tweets emerged almost immediately criticizing Eminem for the use of such sound effects, including from fans who described being "traumatized" as people in the audience ducked hearing the noises.

"i was having a good time at eminem’s set then he played a realistic gunshot noise," tweeted @sandwahhh. "the whole crowd ducked and i’ve never felt more traumatized and ready to panic. completely inappropriate"

Twitter user Cristi Williams said she had to leave the set due to panic over fear of a shooting at the concert.

"Being at a festival/concert in these current times brings new concerns & fears," Williams tweeted. "Had to leave @Eminem set after 3rd gunshot at @Bonnaroo cuz panic was setting in my section (front pit). Extremely realistic &scary! Would have been good to have a warning before show. #irresponsible"

In turn, people who have seen the rapper perform said the loud bangs are common for his concerts.

"Less than a year after Vegas and @Eminem thinks it's a good idea to blast gun shot sfx onstage at a music festival?" wrote Brad King on Twitter. "Bad call on this headliner @Bonnaroo."

During the Route 91 shooting, 58 people were killed and hundreds were injured.

This weekend marked the first Bonnaroo festival since the mass shooting.

Bonnaroo organizers have instituted a number of new safety measures, including metal detectors, though the horrific Las Vegas shooting clearly remains fresh in many fans' memories.