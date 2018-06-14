National

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky covers I-40 after crash involving two 18-wheelers

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 04:01 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2018 04:30 PM CDT

(WWL-TV)- The Arkansas Department of Transportation is working to clean up a shipment of Fireball whisky after two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash on Interstate 40.

The crashed happened right before noon on Thursday, between Galloway and Kerr in Pulaski County.

The department tweeted out that they would be "working this for a while" with a picture of the Fireball whisky scattered across the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

