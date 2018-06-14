Fireball Cinnamon Whisky covers I-40 after crash involving two 18-wheelers
(WWL-TV)- The Arkansas Department of Transportation is working to clean up a shipment of Fireball whisky after two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash on Interstate 40.
The crashed happened right before noon on Thursday, between Galloway and Kerr in Pulaski County.
The department tweeted out that they would be "working this for a while" with a picture of the Fireball whisky scattered across the roadway.
No injuries were reported.
Looks like we’ll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018
