Breakfast? Nah, IHOb is the International House of Burgers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOP changed its name to IHOb today, and the b stands for...burgers?

The former International House of Pancakes changed its twitter handle to @IHOb Monday morning. The restaurant's bio says "Burgers so burgerin' good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers."

The pancake chain, which had been known as IHOP for 60 years, previewed the name change on Twitter last week.

The temporary change celebrates the debut of the brand's new 'Ultimate Steakburgers,' a line-up of seven new burgers.

“Everyone knows that IHOP makes world-famous pancakes so we felt like the best way to convince them that we are as serious about our new line of Ultimate Steakburgers as we are about our pancakes, was to change our name to IHOb,” said Chief Marketing Officer Brad Haley in a statement on the company's website.

A flagship restaurant in Hollywood, CA will feature a new "re-burgered" sign and will host a "VIB" launch party for the new menu additions.

They encouraged customers to guess what the 'b' would stand for, but it seems like no one on Twitter could have guessed it would be burgers.