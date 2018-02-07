Hooked on Science: Hovercraft

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 11:26 AM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 11:30 AM CST

Science Guy Jason Lindsey shows us how to make a hovercraft with a few ingredients from around the house.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Loca News

Video Center